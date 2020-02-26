Digital technology coming to Martin Theatre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is in the process of rebuilding the Martin Theatre and has plans to add in a new feature. 

At Today’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approved the Martin Theatre marquee from manual snap-lock technology to digital technology. 

The digital marquee will be constructed with the highest quality pixel rating, being compared to New York City’s Time Square lighting. But, the outside will still maintain the authentic historical look of the theatre. 

The digital technology will cost the city an extra almost $60,000. 

Panama City city manager, Mark McQueen, says they are excited to bring back the Martin Theatre to the community. 

“It was severely damaged from the storm but we are committed to getting that capacity backup for our city because it has the charm for our community, it has the cultural aspects for our community and most importantly it has the arts aspect for our community,” McQueen said. 

