LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays.

Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie.

Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened.

Earlier this month, city commissioners voted to extend Diego’s development order by another year.

Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said representatives with Diego’s are citing supply chain issues and inflation as reasons for the delay.

“Material costs have risen dramatically over the last couple of years due to inflation,” Aldridge said. “So I understand completely. I’m a business owner myself. I see the price increases. I see things going up. And so I think it’s a smart move for them to hold off and sit on it for a little bit until they see if things can get a little bit better in our economy.”

Currently, there is no set timeline for when construction will start.