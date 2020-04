Is this your floating dock? The U.S. Coast Guard found it.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — We all lose things. Car keys, socks, or cell phones are some common items that disappear from time to time.

But one local resident seems to have lost a floating dock.

The Coast Guard is seeking any information on the ownership of a floating dock. The dock was found in Saint Andrew’s Bay adrift and headed North toward the Port of Panama City.

If you have information regarding ownership please contact Station Panama City at (850) 234-2377.