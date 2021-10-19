Development plan approved for new Sand Hills subdivision

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Commission approved a planned unit development for the OakCrest subdivision in the Sand Hills area of unincorporated Bay County.

The 44-unit neighborhood, by Adams Homes, would be located at the end of Crooked Lane west of Highway 77 and each unit would sit on a half-acre lot.

“We are glad to see projects like this there in the Southport area,” said Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll. “You are having growth up (Highway) 231 so we need to diversify and make sure we have got people spread out because not everybody works on the beach, not everybody wants to commute to the beach so we are glad to see these properties being developed and we are here to support.”

John Shook lives in the nearby Woodcrest subdivision and his home will overlook OakCrest.

Shook said he is happy to see more growth in the area.

“When they build quality houses next door to an older neighborhood like this, it will raise the value of the houses in this neighborhood as well,” Shook said.

Developers also say they’re making a point to be environmentally conscious.

“We are preserving the wetlands and preserving the rural atmosphere so we have a minimum of half-acre lots,” said project developer Maureen Johnson. “The houses will be close to the road so we are going to be preserving as much vegetation as we possibly can and we are under our density for the parcel at 44 lots.”

The developers have six months to present commissioners their final development plan before receiving approval.