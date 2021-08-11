DEVELOPING: Manhunt underway in northern Holmes County after man flees on foot

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A manhunt is underway in Holmes County after a suspect fled law enforcement at a gas station, just south of Esto.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said law enforcement is looking for Colby S. Grant in the area of Highway 79 and Highway 2.

Grant fled on foot from a deputy at the Express Lane gas station, HCSO said.. Holmes County K9 has also been called to the scene. 

No other details have been provided.

If you see Grant, you are asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681 or call 911.

