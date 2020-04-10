Destiny Worship Center drive through

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One community church, Destiny Worship Center in Panama City Beach, said they are not letting long distance worship hinder their commitment to families.

The center conducted a morning drive through Friday to give out elements for their communion service on Friday evening. They also passed out eggs so families could do hunts from the safety of their own homes on Easter Sunday this weekend.

With the spread of COVID-19, the center has moved to online services for their community. Pastor Wayne Asprodites says their church had already been working with technology to stream services pre-virus, so their transition has gone relatively well.

Social-distancing and virtual worship do not come without struggle however and the turnout Friday morning really highlights it, Pastor Asprodites said.

“One just to get out of their house, but two, really to come back and see familiar faces, their church family. Which they hadn’t seen in so long. You really start to realize, and we say this all the time that church is not a building, it is a people, that you miss gathering with your church family”