Destination Panama City Visitors Center groundbreaking

BAY COUNTY Fla (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael destroyed the former Destination Panama City Visitors Center, they planned to rebuild, and plans moved forward Wednesday.

The groundbreaking was held Wednesday as they held their groundbreaking on 101 West Beach Dr in Panama City, where the new building will be located. The team wanted to build something both locals and tourists can enjoy.

Jennifer Vigil President and CEO of Destination Panama City said this new building is being paid for through the five percent tourism tax.

“We really appreciate the bay county chamber of commerce in supporting the creation of the Panama City Community Development Council,” said Vigil. “Our job to promote and market the city of Panama City to tourists is a vital part of the resurgence of the city.

Vigil said they are hoping to add final touches no later than February and look forward to having their grand opening ceremony in May of 2021.