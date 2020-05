OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a 20-year-old Destin resident on Saturday.

Initial reports say the motorcyclist was ejected after colliding with a vehicle in the westbound lanes on Emerald Coast Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.

We will continue to give updates as we learn more information on this accident.