Destin man apprehended by K9 deputy after stealing truck and crashing it

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Destin man suspected of stealing a truck and causing a traffic crash with injuries is now behind bars.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they pursued 30-year-old Thomas Carter Jr. in a stolen truck on September 20th, but called off the pursuit due to Carter’s reckless actions.

After the pursuit was called off, deputies say Carter hit another truck at the intersection of Highway 98 and Benning Drive, injuring several people.

Deputies later found the stolen truck ditched at a home on Lola Circle, set up a perimeter around the area, and called in a K9 unit.

Deputies tracked Carter to a storage building on Harbor Boulevard where he fled through a gap between the walls and ceiling.

After refusing to come out, deputies entered the storage unit and the K9 deputy apprehended Carter, who was then taken to the Okaloosa County jail.

Carter has been charged with aggravating fleeing and eluding with serious bodily injury, hit and run involving serious bodily injury, three counts of hit and run with injury, three counts of hit and run involving property damage, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and felony violation of probation, as well as grand theft of a vehicle and larceny

The investigation is continuing.