Destin High School is One Step Closer to Securing a Location

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)- In Okaloosa County, Executive Board Members for a new high school are one step closer to securing the future home of the new charter school.

It’s been a struggle to find land within the city limits of Destin for a high school but, they might have found the perfect site.

After the long search, board members started thinking out of the box, setting their sights on the Destin United Methodist Church. It has a workout facility, a gymnasium, cafeteria plus dozens of classrooms.

On Sunday, the congregation was asked to vote if they want to sell the church facility to the school and relocate.

With a majority vote, the congregation said, yes.

“It is beyond exciting. It really feels like the culmination of a dream and so much hard work and effort and community support. It is really everyone coming together for one purpose and that is the betterment of this community,” shared Prebble Ramswell, Destin High School Executive Board Member.

