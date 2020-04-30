Destin City Council reopens beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Destin City Council voted unanimously to open Destin beaches from dawn to dusk starting this Friday.

This includes public and private beaches, beach accessways, trails, parking areas solely for accessing public and private beaches, and city beachfront parks, officials wrote in a news release. This currently excludes county-operated James Lee Park and Henderson Beach State Park, they added.

Please visit the following websites for more information (http://www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ and https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/henderson-beach-state-park).

All traditional beach activities as described in Gov. Ron DeSantis executive order are allowed on Destin’s beaches. All Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines are still in effect.