Destin beaches ordered closed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lifeguards Complete More Than 100 Water Rescues in Destin Due to Dangerous Conditions

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

DESTIN, Fla. — The Destin City Council voted Friday to close the city’s beaches, according to WMBB sister station WEAR.

The City Council unanimously approved the resolution Friday morning. This will go into effect Saturday through April 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle of Springfield Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle of Springfield Walmart"

Weekly Weather Outlook: March 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Weather Outlook: March 20, 2020"

Trump: Defense Production Act, helping states get masks and ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Defense Production Act, helping states get masks and ventilators"

Trump: Preventing transmission across our borders, Canada and Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Preventing transmission across our borders, Canada and Mexico"

Trump: No standardized testing, student loans interest waived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: No standardized testing, student loans interest waived"

Trump: July 15 new tax deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: July 15 new tax deadline"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.