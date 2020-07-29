DeSantis: We ‘might’ extend eviction protection

FILE – In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. A federal appellate court has stayed a lower court ruling that gave impoverished Florida felons the right to vote. The order issued Wednesday, July 1, 2020, disappointed voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election. In May, a federal judge ruled that Florida law can’t stop disenfranchised felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe. DeSantis immediately appealed to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting a stay of the ruling and a review of the case by the full appeals court. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to again be waiting until the deadline to announce if he will extend an executive order to help prevent foreclosures and evictions amid job losses and financial problems caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With the current order set to expire on Saturday, DeSantis was asked if he would approve another extension.

“We might,” he told reporters during a press conference at AdventHealth Orlando on Tuesday. “We’ll have an announcement on that soon.”

The governor waited until late on June 30 before issuing the latest monthly extension of his April 2 executive order, which offered protections for people facing foreclosures or evictions. DeSantis issued the April order, which he has extended three times, as COVID-19 began to take hold in Florida.

At the time, the Department of Economic Opportunity was still working to make paper applications available for unemployment assistance. The online system had been overwhelmed as 348,000 applications were submitted between mid-March and the start of April. The state agency reported Tuesday that, from March 15 through Monday, more than 3.3 million jobless claims have been filed, of which 1.8 million claims have been paid a total of $11.96 billion.

The federal government is responsible for $9.2 billion of the payments.

The pandemic has seen the state’s jobless count grow from 2.8 percent in February, when 291,000 Floridians were considered out of work, to 10.4 percent in June, with 1.02 million people unemployed. The June number is a drop from the April peak of 13.8 percent, when 1.218 million Floridians qualified as unemployed.