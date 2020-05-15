DeSantis to announce plan for reopening gyms in Florida

Ron DeSantis

FILE – In this March 30, 2020, file photo Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may soon give the green light for gyms in the state to reopen.

The governor is expected to announce additional measures to reopen the state’s economy at noon on Friday. News 13 will carry the news conference live online.

At a press briefing Thursday, DeSantis suggested he was ready for gyms in parts of the state to reopen.

“This is a virus that, if you’re in good shape, you’re probably going to be OK. So, why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?” he said. “We’re going to have an announcement tomorrow that’s going to encompass the gyms.”

Florida rolled out Phase 1 of reopening the economy on May 4, allowing restaurants and retail shops to open at 25% capacity. Gyms, which are listed as a Phase 1 business, were not allowed to open.

Florida’s Phase 2 will allow businesses to operate at 75% capacity, but the FAQ sheet the governor’s office released does not give a specific date for when it will begin.

“When can we expect Phase Two to start?” is one of the first questions in the FAQ.

The answer given is, “Once the governor determines it is suitable to continue reopening and after fully considering medical data in consultation with state health officials.”

