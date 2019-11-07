Desantis talks plans for teacher salaries

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on Wednesday on his plans to raise public school teacher salaries in the state of Florida.

DeSantis says he plans to set a minimum salary for every public school teacher in Florida to $47,500. This would apply to every new teacher that is hired and every teacher currently working who is making below that minimum.

He says this will have a positive impact on public school teachers throughout Bay County and the Panhandle who make below this threshold.

“It’s definitely achievable and so we want to make sure that we get that done,” DeSantis said. “It is an important initiative for me personally, but I think it is also an important initiative for the state.”

DeSantis says his budget will be released in the next couple of weeks.

