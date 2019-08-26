DeSantis reappoints George Roberts to the Northwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his reappointment of George Roberts to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

George Roberts (NWFL Water Management District/Photo provided)

Roberts, of Panama City Beach, is the vice president of Roberts & Roberts, Inc. a home construction company, and the owner of Hombre Golf Club. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Transportation Builders Association.

Roberts has served on the Northwest Florida Water Management District board since 2006, and is reappointed to a four-year term. This is his fourth reappointment.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.