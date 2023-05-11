JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is “favorably inclined” towards signing a bill that would raise the minimum age a person can legally operate a golf cart.

DeSantis made the comment in response to a reporter’s question about the bill at a news conference in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Legislators sent HB-949 to the governor’s desk on Tuesday. It sets age and identification requirements for golf cart operators and allows local officials to designate routes for use by golf carts.

If DeSantis signs the bill, anyone under 18 would be banned driving a golf cart, unless they’ve been issued a driver’s license or learner’s permit. Florida teens become eligible for the permit at age 15.

The bill also bars adults from legally operating golf carts if they don’t have government-issued identification like a driver’s license or ID card. Violation of the new rule would be considered a moving violation.

Under the current Florida law, golf cart operators must be 14 years or older.

View the full text of the bill here.