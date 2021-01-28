DeSantis celebrates the much anticipated 23rd St flyover project completion

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — State leaders came together in Panama City Thursday to celebrate the completion of the mile-long, 23rd St. flyover project.

This project has been ongoing since 2016. In March of this year, it will be officially complete.

The roadways are open and operational to residents and visitors, but there are still construction vehicles on site.

Governor Ron DeSantis came to Panama City to join in on the festivities and said this celebration is long-awaited. It will provide a solution to improve safety and enhance mobility.

“Couple these needs with the great port expansion that has occurred, and I am thrilled to be here today to celebrate this much-anticipated project that will improve the transportation experience within the region,” said DeSantis. “This $66.9 million project will stimulate economic development for the Panama City region as the growth continues.”

The Florida Department of Transport secretary said this project reduces congestion and makes crucial interchanges.

The project allows for better access for regional partners, including port Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, and the Panama City FSU campus.

