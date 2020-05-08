DeSantis: Barbershops and hair salons can reopen Monday

A barber gives a hair cut during the coronavirus pandemic, April 2020 (Nexstar, file)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing Florida’s barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen starting Monday, May 11.

The governor made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” the owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in Orlando said in the announcement video. “Getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves wear masks, book by appointments and continue to keep the community safe. We want to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

DeSantis also extended the coronavirus emergency order for another 60 days.

You can read the order here.