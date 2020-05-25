Derelict vessels will soon be removed from St. Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve traveled over the Hathaway Bridge since Hurricane Michael, you’ve probably noticed abandoned boats. Those vessels will soon be gone.

According to Bay County Emergency Services, starting this Tuesday, contractors will remove the first two of four derelict vessels from St. Andrews Bay.

This is part of a larger project to continue the removal of hurricane debris from local waterways.
It will cost more than $18,000 to remove the first four boats by the Hathaway Bridge and Watson Bayou.

The project will be paid for using funds from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s “Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Program”.

Hurricane Michael left around 1,400 abandonded vessels in local waters. So far, roughly eleven hundred have been removed.

If you’d like to report a derelict vessel left over from Hurricane Michael, you can email bay@ifas.ufl.edu or call 850-378-2330.

