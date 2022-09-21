DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sailmaker Lane. Residents nearby told WKRG News 5 they heard at least 12 gunshots.

OCSO said the man ignored multiple demands to drop his weapon before deputies opened fire. This appears to be a domestic violence situation in the gated community.

Full release from OCSO: