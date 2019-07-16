Deputies seize more than $100,000 in drug bust

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division (SID) seized more than $100,000 and four handguns at a local home, according to a news release. Two of the handguns proved to have been reported stolen.

During the course of a lengthy investigation, probable cause was developed as to illegal drug activity at a residence at 623 E. 9th Street in Panama City. A search warrant was obtained. The search was conducted on Friday morning and during the search about $124,000 in cash was seized as well as four handguns.

Two of the handguns had been reported stolen, one in Panama City, the other in Bay County.

Mario Quentin Floyd, 32, was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.