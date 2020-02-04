Deputies seize 18 pounds of meth in ‘Operation Fallen Angel’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that they seized 18 pounds of meth during a narcotics operation.

The investigation into a local drug ring began in early 2019 and the first seizure of what would become 18 pounds of meth, $75,000 and 13 guns took place in November.

Investigators named Ulises Perez as the drug ring’s leader and said he was deported from the United States four times on previous drug charges.

“The damage that the addiction crisis and that these drugs do in our community goes far beyond the effect that it has on the individual,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford. “It destroys their families, there’s generational issues that they have with their children. It really tears at the fabric of our society. So, we are committed to taking these drugs off the street.”

