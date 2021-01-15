Deputies seek Niceville man after suspicious death

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa deputies are searching for a Niceville man after a suspicious death at a home on Pine Street.

Investigators said the agency was called to the home at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in reference a missing person call and indications of a possible death.

Deputies said they found 45-year old Lauryn Marotto underneath bedding in the master bedroom. An autopsy is scheduled.

OCSO investigators working the case have issued a warrant for 57-year old Bret Bay, who lived at the trailer with Marotto, for tampering with evidence.

Bay and his white 1995 Isuzu station wagon are currently missing. Bay is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes, 5’10” tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.