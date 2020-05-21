Deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies are searching for an 82-year-old man who apparently hitchhiked away from a family member.

Jimmie Tildon Alford, 82, was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black loafers. He was returning from Opelika, Ala. with his brother on Highway 231 when he asked his brother to pull over.

Alford then crossed the road and began to hitchhike away, deputies wrote in a news release. He was gone before his brother could get his truck turned around.

“If you gave Mr. Alford a ride of you have seen him please notify the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700 so we can reunite him with his family,” deputies wrote.