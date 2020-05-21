Deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County deputies are searching for an 82-year-old man who apparently hitchhiked away from a family member.

Jimmie Tildon Alford, 82, was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black loafers. He was returning from Opelika, Ala. with his brother on Highway 231 when he asked his brother to pull over.

Alford then crossed the road and began to hitchhike away, deputies wrote in a news release. He was gone before his brother could get his truck turned around.

“If you gave Mr. Alford a ride of you have seen him please notify the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700 so we can reunite him with his family,” deputies wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Springfield Fire Rescue welcomes new engine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield Fire Rescue welcomes new engine"

Beach officials make Memorial Day weekend preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach officials make Memorial Day weekend preparations"

Kartona Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kartona Fight"

Woman pleads no contest to aggravated assault charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads no contest to aggravated assault charges"

PCB Fire Rescue contains shed fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Fire Rescue contains shed fire"

Downtown Farmers Market begins in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Farmers Market begins in Panama City"
More Local News