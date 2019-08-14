Deputies searching for man they say exposed himself to a minor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As a high school girl was heading home from school, a man approached her in a truck but it ended up being someone she couldn’t trust.

On Tuesday, a 16-year- old girl says she missed the bus and was on her way home from school in Carrabelle when a man driving a truck approached her.

She says she thought she knew the man so she got into the truck.

Deputies say the man then exposed himself to her and then started asking her to show him her body.

The girl then called her mom and was able to get away from the man and home safe.

The victim reported the incident to FCSO on Wednesday.

Sheriff A.J. Smith says they are still looking for the man and even though the victim did not know the man’s name, she was able to describe him.

“The suspect is described as a white male. 40-45 years of age. About 180 pounds. Wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with blue shorts. Dirty blonde hair, light complexion with green eyes,” Smith said.

Smith says the man in question was driving a green Chevy truck that is possibly a 2000- 2005 model. He also says the paint on the truck is faded.

He says once he is caught, the person of interest will facing lewd and lascivious charges.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 670-8500.