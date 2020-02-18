Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement officers are searching for a dangerous inmate after he escaped from custody Tuesday morning.

Travis Dickson Wilson, 36, was last seen on a surveillance camera heading west on Jackson Street. Wilson is black, 5’7 and weighs about 160 pounds. He was being transported to court for his trial when he escaped, officials said.

Wilson’s charges include felony battery and sexual battery.

Officials said he should be considered dangerous and no one except law enforcement should try to apprehend him. Residents are urged to call 911 if they see him.