UPDATE: Deputies capture escaped inmate from Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Invvestigators have located escaped inmate Anthony Scott Reddick after they determine he was picked up near the jail complex by a female in a white Kia Soul.

Tips from concerned citizens led law enforcement to a home in Jackson County, where the white Kia was recovered. Further investigation by the Jackson County authorities determined Reddick and the female were on foot. K-9 teams were then deployed in search for Reddick and the female. They were soon taken into custody.

Reddick will now be booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await transport back to Liberty County. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigators have already obtained an arrest warrant for Reddick for the charge of Escape. Additional charges against Reddick and charges against the female are pending the completion of the investigation.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County Jail inmate Anthony Scott Reddick left a work detail Thursday morning.

Reddick was assigned as part of an inmate work squad performing work outside the secure area of the Jail. Liberty County Jail staff along with deputies and investigators responded immediately and began to search for Reddick and gather information, officials wrote in a news release.

Investigators have determined Reddick was picked-up by an individual in a white vehicle near the jail complex and is no longer in the area. Investigators are actively searching for a 2016 white Kia Soul bearing Florida Tag Z716PR, deputies wrote.

At this time, investigators suspect this vehicle was stolen, then used to facilitate Reddick’s escape. At the time of this incident, Reddick was being held in the Liberty County Jail on drug-related charges, and his criminal history includes no violent offenses.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Reddick, or the vehicle listed above, please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center immediately at (850) 643-2235.