Deputies searching for armed burglary suspects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men broke into a Walton County home and stole several items while the owners slept inside.

On Tuesday, February 25th two men were captured on video surveillance attempting to enter through the front door of a home off Hamon Avenue.

Between 2:56 am and 3:38 am, the suspects stole items within the residence after breaking into a back window. The suspects can then be seen using the front door to bring stolen items to a vehicle.

Walton burglary suspect.

Other items taken from the home include a briefcase with sermons from the last 20 years.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men.

One of them appears to be a man wearing a black mask who has a distinctive tattoo, possibly a cross, on his upper arm.

The other is described as a white man with red facial hair wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these two men is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8186 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.