Deputies searching for answers in Okaloosa murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the Lovejoy Road area near Fort Walton Beach around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple people reported hearing numerous gunshots from inside their homes in the area of Marler Street and Shirley Drive. Deputies and a Fort Walton Beach Police Department officer who arrived

on the scene found a dead woman in the roadway near that intersection.

Deputies also found multiple vehicles and several homes had been hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Additional information will be released at the appropriate time.