Deputies say hamburger contained more than special sauce

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can have it your way, unless the police drop by.

Jackson County deputies said they pulled over a Jeep Wednesday afternoon in Malone when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

After a police K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle deputies searched the behicle and found a hamburger in the center console, they wrote in a news release.

A plastic baggie was found inside the burger, deputies wrote.

“The baggie contained .4 grams of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine,” deputies wrote. “Also hidden in the sandwich was 1.1 grams of suspected MDPV, (Bath Salts), and less than 1 gram of marijuana.”

Both the driver of the vehicle and his passenger were arrested after a bit more detective work.

“The driver of the vehicle, Glen Lewis Williams, claimed ownership of the hamburger, but not the narcotics inside,” deputies wrote. “The investigation led officers to believe that the passenger, Arthur Smith, placed the narcotics in the hamburger as the officer was affecting the traffic stop, which would account for the lengthy amount of time that it took them to pull over.”

Smith, 42, of Stockbridge, Ga., and Williams, 40, of Greenwood, Fla., were both charged with possession of cocaine and possession of bath salts.