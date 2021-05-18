Deputies say Calhoun man was shot at, attacked in burglary

Calhoun deputies say these four people are now charges in connection to a violent burglary and attempted murder.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County man is lucky to be alive after three men invaded his home, and one of them shot at him and hit him in the head twice with the butt of a long gun, deputies said Tuesday.

The incident began when the three men, Nicholas LeMaster, 25, of Malone and Christopher Blanchard, 37, and Jeremy Keene, 40, both of Marianna, did work for the man at his house. One of the men was upset with the $30 the victim paid them for cleaning up his garage and at his unwillingness to sell a truck or trade it for an AR-15, Calhoun County deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit adds that the victim said he didn’t need an AR-15 because he already had one and 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Instead of taking no for an answer the men used meth, picked up Alexis Popkins, 21, of Malone, and returned to the house on May 11 at about 3 a.m.

Popkins acted as a lookout while the three men entered the home and deputies said the victim told them that one of them fired at him and hit him in the head. The suspects also forced the victim to open his safes and they stole 20 guns, ammunition, $50,000 in cash, and the victim’s truck.

They then went to Gordon, Alabama, and burned the truck in a field. At least two of the suspects later confessed to the crime when they were taken into custody, deputies wrote.

LeMaster, Blanchard, and Keene are all charged with attempted felony murder, burglary with battery, robbery with a firearm, grand theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Popkins is charged with principal to attempted felony murder, principal to burglary with battery, principal robbery with a firearm, and principal to grand theft.