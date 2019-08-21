Deputies say Altha man threatened to shoot demo workers on Facebook

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – An Altha man threatened to use a sniper rifle to shoot demolition workers if they tore down the old Altha school, Calhoun County deputies wrote in a news release.

Deputies were alerted to a post from ‘Mayo Phillip,’ who was commenting on the demolition of the school. While others were suggesting protesting the demolition “Mayo Phillip’ wrote several times that he would shoot the workers.

Phillip Mayo

Deputies then tracked down ‘Mayo Phillip’ and contacted him at his home on Willow Bend Road in Altha. The man, whose real name is Phillip Mayo, admitted to making the threatening comments.

Mayo was apologetic and said he did not have any intentions of carrying out the threat, deputies wrote. However, he did say he was upset about the demolition of the school and confirmed that he had the type of firearm mentioned in the Facebook post, deputies added.

Mayo was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. The charge is a second-degree felony.