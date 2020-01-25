Deputies participate in ‘Project Lifesaver’ training

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is spending their weekend in training.

They are going through a course entitled, ‘Project Lifesaver’ that is aimed to better prepare those in uniform to interact with individuals with mental health issues or special needs.

This includes Alzheimer’s, Autism, Down Syndrome and other related disorders when the individuals may have wandered from a safe location and can’t find their way back.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the Parrot Head Club and others have donated to help start the program.

