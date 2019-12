CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB)- One person is in custody and another is in the hospital following a shooting Monday morning in Crestview.

A 9-1-1 call in reference to the shooting was received around 9:43 a.m. from a home on Golden Acres Circle.

Authorities said one person was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

Another person is being questioned at this time by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ll update this story as additional details are released.