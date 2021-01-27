Deputies investigating double murder on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide on Panama City Beach.

Deputies were called to a home on Delmar Drive at about 11 p.m. by a couple who were passing. The couple noticed a man lying on the front porch. They checked on him and he was unresponsive.

“Deputies arrived to find the man dead on the front porch, and another man also dead inside the home,” officials wrote. “Both suffered gunshot wounds.”

BCSO Deputies, Criminal Investigations, and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood, speaking with possible witnesses, and processing the crime scene, deputies said.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family. Additional details will be released as they are available.

