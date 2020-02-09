Deputies in training finish top in class at annual competition

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Sunday to send their congratulations to their deputies in training.

The BCSO Explorers program is for kids ages 10 through 19 and is focused on teaching interested youth in the law and the life of a person in uniform.

The junior deputies proved their training and hard work paid off after placing extremely high in each category at Winterfest 2020.

This competition features over 3,200 junior deputies from 111 law enforcement agencies.

The results of the competition for BCSO are:

2nd in Hostage/Crisis Negotiations
4th Class A Uniform Inspection
10th Written Exam
12th Traffic Crash Investigation
21st Felony Traffic Stop
24th Unknown Trouble

