Deputies find vehicle related to report of attempted kidnapping

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach Police say they have talked to two people they were looking for after a report of an attempted kidnapping.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped the van Wednesday night described by the victim. Police say the two passengers of the van fit the description of the two suspects from the attempted kidnapping.

The passengers were identified, questioned and released. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the identities of the people have not been released.