Shooting in Fountain, shooter at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies escorting Fountain school buses, surrounding perimeter of Waller Elementary

Extra precautions are being taken in the Fountain area Thursday morning, as the search for a murder suspect continues.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced on Twitter that all buses in that area will have a law enforcement escort and extra deputies will be at Waller Elementary.

Wednesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Fountain where two people were shot and killed, and another person was shot and injured near Suncrest Road and Davies Drive.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect, Jason Jones.

Husfelt said there will also be additional officers and deputies surrounding Waller.

