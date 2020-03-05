Deputies escorting Fountain school buses, surrounding perimeter of Waller Elementary

We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students today given the situation in Fountain. All buses in the Fountain area will have a law enforcement escort & we will have extra deputies/officers at Waller. Thanks @BayCountySO @BayDistSchools pic.twitter.com/ZMq5dLrQLf — Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt) March 5, 2020

Extra precautions are being taken in the Fountain area Thursday morning, as the search for a murder suspect continues.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced on Twitter that all buses in that area will have a law enforcement escort and extra deputies will be at Waller Elementary.

Wednesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Fountain where two people were shot and killed, and another person was shot and injured near Suncrest Road and Davies Drive.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect, Jason Jones.

Husfelt said there will also be additional officers and deputies surrounding Waller.