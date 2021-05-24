Deputies arrest three people after woman is caught flushing meth down toilet

FREEPORT, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputes in Walton County Florida say 46-year-old Jennifer Cotton was flushing meth down a bathroom toilet during a search warrant this month in Freeport.

The Sheriff’s Office says the VICE Narcotics Unit has a search warrant for a home on Whip-Poor-Will Lane. Inside, 63-year-old John Hartley of Freeport and 53-year-old Joseph Byrd of Ponce de Leon.







Deputies found meth and syringes on Bryd. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,000 bond and is still incarcerated at the time of this release.

While searching Hartley’s room, investigators found a safe with more than 60 grams of methamphetamine, around 104.8 grams of marijuana, and other drug-related items. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $100,000 bond.

Cotton was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $50,000 bond and bonded out Friday, May 21.