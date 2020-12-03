Deputies arrest stabbing suspect with samurai sword

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man with a samurai sword and a pairing knife was arrested after he allegedly attacked two women in his household.

The Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Beulah Avenue in Callaway and found the women with serious lacerations to their face, head, and bodies. They said that 22-year-old Zachery Ables had cut them up and may still be at their home. The two women were taken to a local hospital for medical help and deputies went to the home. Although serious, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Ables was not at the home with deputies arrived but within a few minutes, a BCSO deputy spotted Ables on Highway 22, about 200 yards west of N. Star Avenue. Two deputies stopped Ables in the roadway, with another deputy arriving soon after. Ables was holding a full-sized katana, or samurai, sword.

The deputies were able to engage Ables in conversation and get him to put down the sword, officials wrote. Once Ables put down the sword, deputies were successful in getting him to move away from the sword and lay down on his stomach. He was placed in handcuffs. Deputies also found a 5-inch paring knife on Ables.

Ables also had some minor cuts that did not require medical treatment.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the manner in which our deputies handled a situation that was potentially dangerous for them and the suspect,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “A safe resolution is always our goal.”

Ables was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.