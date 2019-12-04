LIVE NOW /
Deputies arrest nine in alleged meth ring

Meth ring suspects

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies arrested nine people Tuesday after an undercover investigation determined that they were part of a meth distribution ring, officials wrote in a news release.

Deputies wrote that they had been investigating the Kinard, Fla. distribution ring for six months as part of ‘Operation Crushed Ice.’

During the Tuesday arrests deputies also seized 17.3 grams of crystal meth and a variety of drug paraphernalia. A 10th person was arrested in connection to the meth ring and charged with violation of probation.

The other nine suspects were charged with sale of methamphetamine.

