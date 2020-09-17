Department of Health urges well owners, septic tank users, to be safe

Waters from the Guld of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 100 mph (161 kph) and the potential for up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain that could bring severe flooding. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County (DOH-Walton) advises residents living in homes with private wells affected by floodwaters to take precautions against disease-causing organisms that may make their water unsafe to drink.

They also said homeowners should take measures to protect their septic tanks.

DOH-Walton recommends ONE of the following:

1. Boil tap water and hold it at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Let it cool before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, cooking or washing dishes.

2. Disinfect tap water by adding eight drops of plain, unscented household bleach (four to six percent strength), which is about one eighth teaspoon or a dime sized puddle, per gallon of water. If a higher strength bleach is used (8.25% strength), only add seven drops of bleach. Mix the solution and let it stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy after 30 minutes, repeat the procedure one time. Note: Use a container that has a cap or cover for disinfecting and storing water for drinking. This will prevent contamination. In addition, containers for water should be rinsed with a bleach solution of one tablespoon bleach per gallon of water before reusing them.

3. Use commercially-available bottled water, especially for mixing baby formula. After the flooding subsides: • Disinfect your private well using the procedures available from DOH-Walton or visit the Florida Department of Health website: FloridaHealth.gov/environmental-health/privatewell-testing/index.html.

You may also visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (US EPA) website for instructions: water.epa.gov/drink/info/well/whatdo.cfm. • To find out if your water is safe, have it tested by a certified laboratory for coliform bacteria. To find a certified laboratory, visit the following website: fldeploc.dep.state.fl.us/aams/index.asp.

SEPTIC TANK SYSTEM

Following a storm, your septic tank system may not be functioning properly. If you have a septic system with any type of dosing pump, aerator or grinder pump, it will not function properly without electricity. Refrain from using water in your home as much as possible until the electricity is restored. If the septic tank system is not working properly, it may cause a sewage backup into your home. If the yard becomes flooded with contaminated water, remember you and your pets can track the contaminated material into your home or vehicles, causing additional contamination issues.

General Precautions

• Do not enter floodwaters since they may be contaminated. If you must enter flooded areas, it is best to use waders to keep your body dry and clean. • If you live in a low-lying or flood-prone area, the ground can become saturated from heavy rainfalls. Limit use of water to prevent backup of sewage into your home.

What should I do if sewage backs up into my home?



• If a sewage backup has occurred in your home, keep everyone out of the affected areas. If your entire home has been saturated, leave the home until all affected areas, including but not limited to carpets, rugs, drywall and baseboards, have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected or removed. • If you choose to clean up the spill yourself, wear protective clothing such as rubber boots and waterproof gloves. Clean walls, hard-surfaced floors and other household surfaces with soap and water, followed by a disinfecting solution of 1/4 cup of bleach in one gallon of water. • If sewage has overflowed in open areas or streets, everyone, including your pets, should avoid these areas. • If you are having problems in areas served by public sewer systems, please contact your utility company to make sure they are aware of these issues.