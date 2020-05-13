Department of Health begins May2Day initiative

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents across the panhandle had the chance to get tested for the coronavirus on Monday as the Florida Department of Health launched their ‘May2Day’ efforts.

May2day is an initiative that was launched to test 2% of Florida’s population for COVID-19.

For Bay County this translates to testing 135 people a day. The Department of Health set up a drive-thru testing site at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

No appointments were necessary and patients did not have to exhibit any symptoms.

Emergency personnel says the results will help the state and local government when it comes to the reopening process.

“The more that we understand where our positive cases are, the better that the leadership will know about when we’re opening things up, what’s safe to do, and how to slowly to do it and maybe we may back down on some things as we move forward,” said Frankie Lumm, Bay County’s Emergency Management Chief.

The Bay County Department of Health will be offering the free drive-thru testing again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Gulf Beach Baptist in Panama City Beach. You must be over the age of 18 to get tested.