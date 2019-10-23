Department of Health – Bay reopens Southport WIC office

SOUTHPORT, Fla. — The Bay County division of the Florida Department of Health reopened their Women, Infants and Children (WIC) remote office in Southport on Tuesday.

This comes after reopening their remote office in Springfield in mid-October.

The office opened at the Dove Church off of highway 77 in Southport, which is the same location the office was located before Hurricane Michael.

The Dove Church just completed their roof repairs and has now welcomed the department back in to continue their work in the area.

“The clients have been very excited that we’re back in this area,” said Kimberly Campbell, a WIC Nutrition Educator. “It makes it a lot more accessible to clients that live in this area.”

The Southport office is typically open on the 4th Tuesday of the month, while the Springfield office is typically open the 2nd Thursday and 4th Monday of the month.

While the location resumes its normal operating schedule and is not as busy, walk-in appointments are accepted, although scheduled appointments are preferred.

To schedule an appointment, Campbell recommends calling the main office at 850-872-4666.