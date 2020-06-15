Department of Health announces 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases now stands at 153. This includes 145 Bay County residents and 8 non-Florida residents.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County confirmed 14 additional cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday.

Included in the new cases are a 27-year-old female, an 82-year-old male, a 55-year-old male, a 82-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 66-year-old male, 32-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, a 36-year-old female, and a 53-year-old female.

One case is travel related. Five cases have contact with a confirmed case. There are five new hospitalizations, including four residents and one non-resident.

DOH-Bay is conducting the contact invesitation and working to identify and notify individuals who need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 3 percent. Of the 5,667 tests processed, 5,511
tests are negative. Four Bay County residents, or 3 percent of all positive Bay County cases, have died
from COVID-19. A total of 19 Bay County residents, or 13 percent of all cases, have been hospitalized
with COVID-19.

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

