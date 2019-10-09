Department of Corrections offering hiring bonuses at select institutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced they would start offering hiring bonuses for new hires at certain institutions across the state, including several here in the panhandle.

The department says the $1,000 hiring bonus will help their expanding mission of making the prisons safer, plus fill vacant positions left by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

To get hired on as a correctional officer, you have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. Citizen with a high school diploma or G.E.D, and no felony convictions. They are also looking for candidates with strong moral character, strong worth ethic and unbreakable integrity.

One of the Regional Recruiters, Lt. Paul Pollak IV, said once the applicant is hired there is a 12 week paid training course that the department sends them to. The hiring bonus becomes available once the training course and state certification exam are completed.

There are many other advantages to working for the FDC like state benefits that include 2 weeks of paid vacation, 2 weeks of sick leave, annual holidays, plus tuition free college courses as well as the chance to advance quickly within the department.

“Right now, the promotional opportunities are through the roof,” said Pollak. “You can go as far as you want, as fast as you want.”

Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following qualifying institutions:

Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)

Calhoun Correctional Institution (Blountstown)

Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)

Cross City Correctional Institution (Cross City)

Dade Correctional Institution (Florida City)

Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)

Florida State Prison (Raiford)

Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)

Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)

Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)

Jefferson Correctional Institution (Monticello)

Liberty Correctional Institution (Bristol)

Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)

Martin Correctional Institution (Indiantown)

Mayo Annex (Mayo)

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)

Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)

South Florida Reception Center (Doral)

Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)

Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)

Tomoka Correctional Institution (Daytona Beach)

Union Correctional Institution (Raiford)

Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)

Walton Correctional Institution (De Funiak Springs

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, please visit FLDOCjobs.com.