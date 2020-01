PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dennis “Moonshine” Rader will host a night of music and comedy January 24 at the Todd Herendeen Theater.

The event will start at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m.

Rader said the show will feature comedy, country music and performances featuring some of his family members.

Tickets are $15 per person and will be available for purchase at the door, or ahead of time by calling 850-814-8373.

Watch this segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the show.