Demolition begins on old Panama City City Hall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Panama City is continuing on their road to recovery as they begin the demolition process of the old City Hall.

Since the city has moved into their new location, the old building has been vacant for quite some time.

This week contractors began tearing down the building and making space for the new Panama City Marina project.

City Manager, Mark McQueen, says they’re working closely with the St. Joe company to bring that project to fruition.

“What we’re looking for is to improve the quality of life and the function of the marina to have it a much more dynamic location for people to come to, to not only be for tourism but really a place for our citizens to go to and enjoy the immense waterfront that we have,” said McQueen.

McQueen says the old city hall should be completely demolished within the next few weeks.