Demolition begins on old Panama City Beach city hall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction workers began to demolish the old Panama City Beach city hall on Monday. 

Once the building is torn down, the city has plans to turn the space into a public park and two parking lots. 

Their new city hall building opened up in the middle of November and is located in the same lot as the old city hall annex. 

The total cost of this project, including the new city park,  is a total of four million dollars. 


City officials say the park should be completed by the first quarter of the new year. 

